HB Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 21,334 Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,574,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Petco Health and Wellness by 3.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,717,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,563,000 after purchasing an additional 227,704 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $436,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Petco Health and Wellness by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 604,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 413,295 shares during the period. Finally, CastleKnight Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the fourth quarter worth $1,367,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Price Performance

NASDAQ WOOF traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.35. 2,235,731 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,956,383. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.62. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $9.74. The company has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.67 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a negative net margin of 21.27%. On average, analysts predict that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on WOOF. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective (down from $5.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.09.

Insider Activity at Petco Health and Wellness

In related news, Director Cameron Breitner purchased 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.14 per share, with a total value of $2,355,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,355,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Petco Health and Wellness

Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

