HB Wealth Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 68.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,070 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,320 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exelon by 32.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Exelon in the third quarter worth about $4,767,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Exelon by 18.5% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 1,557 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Exelon by 3.1% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 27,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Exelon by 0.6% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 12,644,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,837,000 after buying an additional 78,316 shares in the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXC traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $34.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,061,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,926,476. The stock has a market cap of $34.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.52. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.53. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Exelon ( NASDAQ:EXC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $6.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 10.44% and a return on equity of 9.27%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Exelon Co. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.52%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Exelon from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Exelon from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Exelon from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded Exelon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Exelon from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.91.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

