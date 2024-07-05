HC Wainwright Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT)

Bit Digital, Inc. (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q4 2024 earnings per share estimates for Bit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 1st. HC Wainwright analyst K. Dede now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.03). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Bit Digital’s current full-year earnings is $0.03 per share.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.30% and a net margin of 57.44%. The company had revenue of $30.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.61 million.

NASDAQ BTBT opened at $3.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $270.53 million, a P/E ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 4.90. Bit Digital has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $5.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average is $2.73.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BTBT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,487,615 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the third quarter valued at $800,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Bit Digital by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,490,000 after buying an additional 185,560 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Bit Digital by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 46,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 18,717 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Bit Digital during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

