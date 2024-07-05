HC Wainwright Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $8.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GANX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.
Gain Therapeutics Stock Performance
Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.
About Gain Therapeutics
Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.
