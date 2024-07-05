HC Wainwright Trims Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX) Target Price to $8.00

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GANX. Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Gain Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 27th.

Shares of Gain Therapeutics stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. Gain Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.11 and a 52 week high of $5.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.94 million, a PE ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 0.35.

Gain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GANX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.08. As a group, analysts expect that Gain Therapeutics will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Gain Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops novel small molecule therapeutics to treat diseases across various therapeutic areas. Its drug discovery platform Magellan discovers novel allosteric binding sites in a disease; identifies proprietary small molecules that bind these sites to modulate protein function; and treats the underlying cause of the disease.

