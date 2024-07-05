H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the five analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $63.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HEES shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com lowered H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Raymond James assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 24th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HEES. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 3.3% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,647 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 149.8% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 13,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,000 after purchasing an additional 7,951 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 2.3% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 155,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in H&E Equipment Services by 1.7% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 66,404 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in H&E Equipment Services during the third quarter valued at about $461,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

H&E Equipment Services stock opened at $43.53 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services has a one year low of $38.06 and a one year high of $66.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.89.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.02). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 34.33% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $371.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $352.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. H&E Equipment Services’s revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that H&E Equipment Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

H&E Equipment Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 30th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 30th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. H&E Equipment Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.55%.

H&E Equipment Services Company Profile

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

Further Reading

