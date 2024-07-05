HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR) Trading Down 5.1%

Shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.63 and last traded at $0.66. Approximately 12,320 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 44,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

HeartCore Enterprises Trading Up 8.4 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

HeartCore Enterprises (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $5.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 million. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 40.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

