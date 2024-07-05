Hedera (HBAR) Price Down 12.7% Over Last 7 Days

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 5th. Hedera has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion and approximately $116.24 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000118 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Hedera has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.20 or 0.00044439 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.46 or 0.00007873 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011975 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0845 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00010125 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002057 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.12 or 0.00005518 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Hedera Coin Profile

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,781,141,695 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The official message board for Hedera is hedera.com/blog. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Hedera

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 35,781,142,520.4456 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.06241953 USD and is down -11.91 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 274 active market(s) with $97,458,551.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

