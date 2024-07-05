Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 58,124 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the previous session’s volume of 198,249 shares.The stock last traded at $47.20 and had previously closed at $47.38.

Helios Technologies Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $48.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.48. The firm has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.61 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 8.37%. Helios Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Helios Technologies, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Helios Technologies Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLIO. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Helios Technologies by 125.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,524,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,098 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,169,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,345,000 after acquiring an additional 334,606 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $10,884,000. Brown Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Helios Technologies by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,114,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,226,000 after acquiring an additional 204,613 shares during the period. Finally, Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Helios Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $7,950,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered motion control and electronic control technology solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; hydraulic quick release coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; motion control technology and fluid conveyance technology; cartridge valve technology; engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

