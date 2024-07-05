Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Acquired by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,007 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,371 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 3rd quarter worth about $479,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,066 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 349,563 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $64,578,000 after buying an additional 9,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 227,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,049 shares during the last quarter. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Honeywell International stock traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $212.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,355,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,605. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $205.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $201.70. The company has a market capitalization of $138.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $218.36.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.03 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 35.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.06%.

In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Gregory P. Lewis sold 25,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.06, for a total transaction of $4,866,849.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 55,471 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,231.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.96, for a total transaction of $5,812,860.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 203,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,507,899.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $215.00 price target (down from $227.00) on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Honeywell International to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $222.00 to $218.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $224.75.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

