Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,019 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veery Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 16,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,266,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 8.0% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 1,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Dupree Financial Group LLC now owns 1,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brickley Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 95,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,924,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $249.71. 115,334 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,005. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $195.63 and a fifty-two week high of $262.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $250.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $247.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

