Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN Trims Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN lessened its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,467 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396 shares during the quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $93,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 147,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the period. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $342,000. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Lake Street Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Narus Financial Partners LLC now owns 43,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.87 on Thursday, hitting $62.57. The stock had a trading volume of 437,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,163,797. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.92. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $52.21 and a one year high of $64.86. The company has a market cap of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.8991 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th.

