Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA) Shares Down 5.6%

Humacyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $5.34 and last traded at $5.35. 1,971,360 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 9% from the average session volume of 1,802,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.67.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on HUMA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Humacyte in a report on Tuesday.

The stock has a market capitalization of $635.89 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 8.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $6.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.24.

Humacyte (NASDAQ:HUMA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.06). On average, research analysts forecast that Humacyte, Inc. will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $1,982,081.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Brady W. Dougan sold 271,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total transaction of $1,982,081.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,559,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,281,722. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gordon M. Binder bought 50,000 shares of Humacyte stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $339,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 160,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,800. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 54,412 shares of company stock valued at $369,107 and sold 1,628,820 shares valued at $12,464,121. Corporate insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in Humacyte by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,504 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Humacyte by 350.4% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 9,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Humacyte during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Humacyte, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of off-the-shelf, implantable, and bioengineered human tissues for the treatment of diseases and conditions across a range of anatomic locations in multiple therapeutic areas. The company using its proprietary and scientific technology platform to engineer and manufacture human acellular vessels (HAVs) to be implanted into patient without inducing a foreign body response or leading to immune rejection.

