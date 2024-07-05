ICON Price Down 18.4% Over Last Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 4th. One ICON coin can currently be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000233 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ICON has traded down 18.4% against the dollar. ICON has a total market capitalization of $133.88 million and approximately $3.84 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last day.
About ICON
ICON (ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 1,006,605,413 coins. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for ICON is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 1,006,591,895.6417787 with 1,006,591,662.4148555 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.14753058 USD and is down -5.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 131 active market(s) with $2,708,621.89 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”
ICON Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for ICON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ICON and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.