IDW Media (OTCMKTS:IDWM) Shares Up 22.3%

IDW Media Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IDWM – Get Free Report) shares rose 22.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.38 and last traded at $0.38. Approximately 4,197 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 17,182 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

IDW Media Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.41.

IDW Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDW Media Holdings, Inc, a diversified media company, engages in the publishing and television entertainment businesses worldwide. It operates through IDW Publishing and IDW Entertainment segments. The IDW Publishing segment publishes comic books, graphic novels, and digital content through its imprints IDW, Top Shelf Productions, and Artist's Editions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for IDW Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDW Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.