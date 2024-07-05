iExec RLC (RLC) Price Down 25.1% Over Last 7 Days

iExec RLC (RLC) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 4th. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded 25.1% lower against the US dollar. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.65 or 0.00002903 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market capitalization of $119.60 million and $8.06 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.81 or 0.00011975 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001070 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008473 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56,874.32 or 0.99936023 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.79 or 0.00011931 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00006391 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000043 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded down 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00064764 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It launched on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, "iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.90842373 USD and is down -4.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 134 active market(s) with $6,085,490.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/."

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as iExec RLC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire iExec RLC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase iExec RLC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

