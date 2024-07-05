Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) Shares Sold by Leeward Investments LLC MA

Leeward Investments LLC MA cut its holdings in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 0.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 248,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the quarter. Ingredion accounts for 1.3% of Leeward Investments LLC MA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Leeward Investments LLC MA owned approximately 0.38% of Ingredion worth $29,051,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Ingredion in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 40.2% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Ingredion by 59.8% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 54.0% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Ingredion by 29,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

INGR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Ingredion from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ingredion from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $127.17.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ingredion

In other Ingredion news, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Ingredion news, SVP Larry Fernandes sold 2,369 shares of Ingredion stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.11, for a total value of $282,171.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 28,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,436,085.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Zallie sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.36, for a total value of $3,199,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,073,642.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,359 shares of company stock valued at $4,515,644 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion Stock Performance

NYSE INGR traded up $0.13 on Thursday, reaching $112.95. The stock had a trading volume of 268,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,885. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.61. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12-month low of $89.54 and a 12-month high of $122.18.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $2.08 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.08. The firm had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 16.56%. Ingredion’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.80 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ingredion Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.26%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

