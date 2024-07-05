Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV) Position Cut by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (BATS:UNOV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 65,292 shares of the company’s stock after selling 836 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November were worth $2,135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November in the fourth quarter valued at $13,744,000. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 0.6% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 84,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,776,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $875,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 24,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 12,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Valley Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter valued at about $662,000.

Insider Activity at Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November

In related news, CEO Giorgio R. Saumat acquired 709,841 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $0.10 per share, for a total transaction of $70,984.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,118,579 shares in the company, valued at $12,111,857.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 1,235,070 shares of company stock worth $136,874 over the last ninety days.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Price Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November Company Profile

Shares of BATS UNOV remained flat at $33.38 during midday trading on Friday. 3,924 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $55.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.24 and a beta of 0.50.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – November (UNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UNOV was launched on Nov 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

