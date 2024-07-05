Insider Selling: BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) CEO Sells $955,900.00 in Stock

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 11,000 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.90, for a total transaction of $955,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,651,124.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Stock Up 0.5 %

BJ opened at $86.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.23. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.28 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a 50-day moving average of $83.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.13.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 37.78%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BJ shares. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. DA Davidson increased their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.06.

Institutional Trading of BJ’s Wholesale Club

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 812,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,180,000 after buying an additional 20,820 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $892,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 46.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,603,000 after acquiring an additional 17,024 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management grew its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 66,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 4th quarter worth about $5,745,000. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Company Profile

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides groceries, general merchandise, gasoline and other ancillary services, coupon books, and promotions. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

Featured Stories

