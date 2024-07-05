Insider Selling: Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR) CFO Sells 1,947 Shares of Stock

Corsair Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRSR – Get Free Report) CFO Michael G. Potter sold 1,947 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.33, for a total transaction of $20,112.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 70,412 shares in the company, valued at $727,355.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Corsair Gaming stock traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.07. 503,707 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 369,318. Corsair Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.05 and a 12-month high of $18.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.28.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.04). Corsair Gaming had a positive return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 0.58%. The business had revenue of $337.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $364.15 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.83.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 94.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,395,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,683,000 after acquiring an additional 678,017 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,633,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,602 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LP now owns 1,429,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,150,000 after acquiring an additional 230,390 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Corsair Gaming by 2.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,429,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,884,000 after acquiring an additional 149,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Corsair Gaming in the first quarter valued at about $1,318,000. 25.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, controllers, and streaming products, such as capture cards, stream decks, microphones and audio interfaces, facecam streaming cameras, studio accessories, gaming furniture, and other related products.

