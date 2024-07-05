Insider Selling: Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI) Senior Officer Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Haivision Systems Inc. (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Jean-Philippe Demers sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.30, for a total value of C$21,500.00.
TSE:HAI traded up C$0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$4.49. 44,809 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,825. The company has a market capitalization of C$130.25 million, a P/E ratio of 87.00 and a beta of 0.56. Haivision Systems Inc. has a 1-year low of C$3.31 and a 1-year high of C$5.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$4.48 and a 200 day moving average of C$4.55.
Haivision Systems (TSE:HAI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. Haivision Systems had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of C$34.17 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Haivision Systems Inc. will post 0.2628505 EPS for the current year.
Haivision Systems Inc provides mission-critical, real-time video networking, and visual collaboration solutions in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Makito Series video encoders and decoders for end-to-end transport of secure and high-quality HD video; video transmitters and mobile encoders for video contribution over bonded unmanaged IP networks; Command 360, a software platform for real-time visualization of business-critical information; Haivision Kraken, a video transcoder for mission-critical ISR, situational awareness, and field monitoring applications; Haivision Hub for Government, a video network service for live and low latency video streaming between government agencies and public cloud delivery services; and Haivision Media Platform that manages, shares, and delivers secure corporate communications, real-time video feeds, and broadcast IPTV.
