Insider Selling: UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) CEO Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 8,100 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $680,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,673,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $140,599,536. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

J Mariner Kemper also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 8,450 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $704,138.50.

On Monday, June 3rd, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,000 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.39, for a total transaction of $162,780.00.

On Tuesday, May 14th, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,100 shares of UMB Financial stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.86, for a total transaction of $176,106.00.

On Wednesday, May 1st, J Mariner Kemper sold 2,302 shares of UMB Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total value of $185,817.44.

UMB Financial Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of UMB Financial stock traded down $0.92 on Friday, reaching $81.54. 181,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,634. UMB Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $57.84 and a fifty-two week high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.84.

UMB Financial Dividend Announcement

UMB Financial ( NASDAQ:UMBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The bank reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.62. UMB Financial had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The company had revenue of $405.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.80 million. On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UMBF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on UMB Financial from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of UMB Financial from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.67.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in UMB Financial by 73.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,586,701 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $160,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,630 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in UMB Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,376,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in UMB Financial by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,705,385 shares of the bank’s stock worth $409,321,000 after purchasing an additional 394,578 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,997,303 shares of the bank’s stock worth $166,875,000 after purchasing an additional 265,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UMB Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $20,367,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

UMB Financial Company Profile

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Further Reading

