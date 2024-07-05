Integra Resources (CVE:ITR) Trading 3.3% Higher

Shares of Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) were up 3.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$1.29 and last traded at C$1.27. Approximately 25,063 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 100,090 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.23.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITR shares. Ventum Financial dropped their price target on shares of Integra Resources from C$3.05 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Integra Resources from C$2.75 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Integra Resources from C$4.25 to C$4.00 in a research note on Friday, April 19th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$115.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.85 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.85, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

Integra Resources (CVE:ITR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported C($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.04). Equities research analysts expect that Integra Resources Corp. will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Integra Resources

Integra Resources Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Great Basin of the Western United States. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on developing DeLamar Project located in southwestern Idaho; and the Wildcat and Mountain View Projects located in western Nevada.

