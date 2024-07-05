Internet Computer (ICP) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.78 Billion

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 15.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 4th. Over the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded 27.3% lower against the dollar. One Internet Computer coin can now be bought for $5.97 or 0.00010800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a market cap of $2.78 billion and approximately $119.19 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Internet Computer alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.38 or 0.00040494 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.16 or 0.00007519 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000109 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00009470 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 14.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005164 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000106 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000593 BTC.

About Internet Computer

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 520,463,419 coins and its circulating supply is 465,973,800 coins. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. The official website for Internet Computer is internetcomputer.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Internet Computer Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Internet Computer (ICP) represents a significant advancement in the field of blockchain technology, aiming to decentralise the internet by enabling a scalable, secure, and efficient platform for running applications and services directly on the blockchain. It was developed by the DFINITY Foundation, under the leadership of Dominic Williams, to challenge the current internet infrastructure and offer an alternative that reduces reliance on centralised cloud services.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Internet Computer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Internet Computer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.