Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.81.

A number of analysts have weighed in on IVZ shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $19.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their price target on Invesco from $21.00 to $19.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target (down from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Invesco from $17.50 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco

Invesco Trading Up 0.3 %

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paralel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paralel Advisors LLC now owns 116,749 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 60,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 20,986 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco by 581.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,209 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Invesco by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,943,943 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $86,306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco by 18.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 13,212 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 6.89 and a current ratio of 6.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.89. Invesco has a fifty-two week low of $12.48 and a fifty-two week high of $18.71.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 7.84% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. Invesco’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Invesco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 14th were given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 13th. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Invesco’s payout ratio is -109.33%.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

