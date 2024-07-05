Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 53,459 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,168 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 0.75% of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,710,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 402.3% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 874 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% in the third quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA RFG traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.06. 117,746 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,554. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $48.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.58. The company has a market cap of $344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $36.75 and a 1 year high of $50.92.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Rydex S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Index is narrow in focus, containing only those S&P MidCap 400 companies with strong growth characteristics as selected by S&P. The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.