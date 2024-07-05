Investors Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK)

Rubrik, Inc. (NYSE:RBRK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders acquired 2,760 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 111% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,310 call options.

Rubrik Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RBRK traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.78. 472,679 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,275,124. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.42. Rubrik has a one year low of $28.34 and a one year high of $40.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on RBRK. Cibc World Mkts upgraded Rubrik to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Rubrik from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Rubrik from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Rubrik from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Rubrik from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, June 6th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rubrik currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.57.

Rubrik Company Profile

Rubrik, Inc provides data security solutions to individuals and businesses worldwide. The company offers enterprise data protection, unstructured data protection, cloud data protection, and SaaS data protection solutions; data threat analytics; data security posture; and cyber recovery solutions. It serves financial, retail, trade, transportation, energy, industrial, healthcare and life science, education, technology, media, communications, and public sectors.

