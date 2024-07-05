IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT) vs. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB) Head-To-Head Contrast

IO Biotech (NASDAQ:IOBT – Get Free Report) and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IO Biotech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get IO Biotech alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IO Biotech N/A N/A -$86.08 million ($1.87) -0.60 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$11.73 million ($0.37) -6.49

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IO Biotech, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IO Biotech N/A -69.31% -62.21% Anebulo Pharmaceuticals N/A -122.98% -109.29%

Volatility & Risk

This table compares IO Biotech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

IO Biotech has a beta of 0.47, meaning that its stock price is 53% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for IO Biotech and Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IO Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00 Anebulo Pharmaceuticals 0 0 3 0 3.00

IO Biotech currently has a consensus price target of $9.67, suggesting a potential upside of 755.46%. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a consensus price target of $6.67, suggesting a potential upside of 177.78%. Given IO Biotech’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IO Biotech is more favorable than Anebulo Pharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

54.8% of IO Biotech shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 28.4% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of IO Biotech shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 85.9% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

IO Biotech beats Anebulo Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IO Biotech

(Get Free Report)

IO Biotech, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops immune-modulating therapeutic cancer vaccines based on the T-win technology platform. The company's lead product candidate, IO102-IO103, which is designed to target immunosuppressive mechanisms mediated by Indoleamine 2,3-dehydrogenase (IDO), and programmed death-ligand (PD-L1) that is in phase 3 clinical trial to treat melanoma, as well as in phase 2 clinical trial to treat lung, head and neck, bladder, and melanoma cancer. It also develops IO112, a product candidate that contains a single Arginase 1-derived peptide designed to target T cells that recognize epitopes derived from Arginase 1 for the treatment of cancers. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Anebulo Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Lakeway, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for IO Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IO Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.