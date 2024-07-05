iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGZ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 86,599 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 114% from the previous session’s volume of 40,552 shares.The stock last traded at $107.74 and had previously closed at $107.45.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.67.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares Agency Bond ETF

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI boosted its stake in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 6.9% in the first quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 3,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Agency Bond ETF by 2.9% in the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Agency Bond ETF by 8.5% during the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.74% of the company’s stock.

iShares Agency Bond ETF Company Profile

THE ISHARES BARCLAYS AGENCY BOND FUND seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the agency sector of the U.S. government bond market as defined by the Barclays Capital U.S. Agency Index.

