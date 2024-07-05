iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR) Sets New 1-Year High at $56.72

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOR – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $56.72 and last traded at $56.71, with a volume of 101803 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.46.

iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200 day moving average is $54.56. The stock has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 270.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,404,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,912,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754,989 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 5,662.8% during the first quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 1,191,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,329,000 after buying an additional 1,170,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 853.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,047,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,737,000 after buying an additional 937,988 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,490,000. Finally, WestEnd Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF by 208.0% during the fourth quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 357,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,012,000 after buying an additional 241,369 shares during the period.

About iShares Core Growth Allocation ETF

iShares Growth Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Growth Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an open-end management investment company. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Growth Index (the Growth Allocation Index). The Growth Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a growth-focused risk profile.

