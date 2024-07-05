iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Stephenson & Company Inc.

Stephenson & Company Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 32,671 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up about 12.6% of Stephenson & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Stephenson & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,734,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,112,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,746 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,109,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,763,000 after purchasing an additional 146,157 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,890,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,682,737,000 after purchasing an additional 8,316,251 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 42.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,592,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,554,741,000 after buying an additional 5,277,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,925,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,264,117,000 after buying an additional 50,070 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV traded up $3.40 on Friday, hitting $557.73. 2,759,530 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,355,924. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $411.02 and a one year high of $558.06. The company has a market capitalization of $481.27 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $533.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $511.72.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

