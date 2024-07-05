iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Stock Holdings Cut by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 18.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,737 shares during the period. GenTrust LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,390,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESGU. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

ESGU stock traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $120.93. 415,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 900,904. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $89.69 and a 52-week high of $121.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.52 and its 200-day moving average is $111.93. The company has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 11th were given a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%.

(Free Report)

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.