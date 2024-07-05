iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) Hits New 52-Week High at $85.82

iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.82 and last traded at $85.69, with a volume of 31319 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $85.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.17 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.42 and its 200-day moving average is $73.92.

Institutional Trading of iShares Global Tech ETF

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IXN. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its stake in iShares Global Tech ETF by 89.0% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 52,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 24,913 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,359,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 32,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $173,000.

About iShares Global Tech ETF

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

