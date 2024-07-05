iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF (NYSEARCA:EWP – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 353,639 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 5% from the previous session’s volume of 335,582 shares.The stock last traded at $32.08 and had previously closed at $31.97.

iShares MSCI Spain ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.46 and a 200-day moving average of $31.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 215.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,161,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,364,000 after acquiring an additional 793,688 shares in the last quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $643,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 287,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 28,429 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,009,000. Finally, Whitcomb & Hess Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Spain ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Whitcomb & Hess Inc. now owns 260,911 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Spain ETF

iShares MSCI Spain Capped ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Spain Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Spanish market, as measured by the MSCI Spain Index (the Index).

