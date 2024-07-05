iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Purchased by GenTrust LLC

GenTrust LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 4.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 188,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,329 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of GenTrust LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. GenTrust LLC owned 0.11% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $20,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,577,654 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,524,000 after buying an additional 835,933 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 181.8% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 1,246,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,947,000 after acquiring an additional 803,988 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. acquired a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $67,988,000. 3EDGE Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,005,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 7,161.8% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 548,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,910,000 after purchasing an additional 540,500 shares in the last quarter.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

TIP traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $106.54. 841,966 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,079,942. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.86 and a beta of 0.09. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $101.74 and a 12-month high of $108.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $106.41 and a 200 day moving average of $106.67.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

