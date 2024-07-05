iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) Sets New 52-Week High at $155.47

Shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $155.47 and last traded at $155.20, with a volume of 30957 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $154.75.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $19.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.84 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $142.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.99.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares U.S. Technology ETF

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,523,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,291,800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,731 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 13,488.1% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,145,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $140,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136,916 shares during the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Technology ETF during the first quarter worth about $119,223,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Technology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,091,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in iShares U.S. Technology ETF by 3,606.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 622,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $65,337,000 after buying an additional 605,957 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

