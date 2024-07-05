J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,839 Shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS – Free Report) by 14.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,640 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,839 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 7,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 976 shares during the period. Imprint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Imprint Wealth LLC now owns 10,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC now owns 261,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,048 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 35,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 8,765 shares during the period.

Shares of HYLS stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $40.83. 82,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,877. First Trust Exchange-Traded Fund IV First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $37.78 and a 1 year high of $41.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.96.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.2175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.39%.

The First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (HYLS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BoFA US High Yield Constrained index. The fund is an actively managed fund holding up to 130% in long positions in high yield bonds it expects to outperform, and up to 30% short positions in issues it expects to underperform.

