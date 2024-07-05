J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 29,647 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 716 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,252,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Brown Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 17,350 shares during the last quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 106.0% in the 4th quarter. Watershed Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 11,255 shares during the last quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mokosak Advisory Group LLC now owns 822,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,668,000 after acquiring an additional 23,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 184.6% in the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 97,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,864,000 after acquiring an additional 63,511 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

SCHV stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 387,589. The stock has a market cap of $10.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 0.77. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.99 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $74.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.83.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

