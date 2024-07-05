J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.65 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,202 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 532.7% in the 4th quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,879 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,056 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 1st quarter worth $5,161,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth $1,139,000. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BMY traded down $0.41 on Friday, hitting $39.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,822,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,717,479. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $65.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.86. The firm has a market cap of $80.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.72, a PEG ratio of 13.71 and a beta of 0.44.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Dividend Announcement

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($4.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.53) by $0.13. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -77.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BMY shares. StockNews.com lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, April 1st. Societe Generale lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Barclays reduced their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

