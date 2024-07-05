J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $1.72 Million Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,935 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $1,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $307,000. JLB & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $550,000. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 300.9% in the first quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after buying an additional 17,442 shares during the period. SpiderRock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $2,831,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the first quarter valued at about $18,445,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $1.78 on Friday, hitting $100.22. The stock had a trading volume of 2,214,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,531,051. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.69 and its 200 day moving average is $107.76. The company has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $80.91 and a 52 week high of $125.50.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. This is an increase from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is 12.45%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCAR. Truist Financial cut their target price on PACCAR from $121.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on PACCAR in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PACCAR currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.92.

In other news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total transaction of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 9,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.11, for a total value of $958,918.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,301.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,040 shares of company stock valued at $4,779,241 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

