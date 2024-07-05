J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $2.36 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 59.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,189 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ITA. Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter valued at about $111,303,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,271,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 299,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,968,000 after purchasing an additional 250,820 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 478,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,538,000 after purchasing an additional 184,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter valued at about $18,870,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF stock traded down $0.75 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $132.40. The stock had a trading volume of 193,075 shares. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a one year low of $145.00 and a one year high of $206.56. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.97.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

