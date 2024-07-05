J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,085 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 387.2% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American Capital Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 74.5% during the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 315.4% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $72.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,688,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,874,424. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.15 and a 12 month high of $80.47. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.54.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.11. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 56.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NEE. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $76.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.57.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

