J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG – Free Report) by 559.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,700 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.12% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF worth $2,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 2,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:RPG traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.78. 139,578 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,895. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $36.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.05. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $28.86 and a 52 week high of $37.82.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

