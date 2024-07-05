J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,398 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 42,991 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Jentner Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jentner Corp now owns 634,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,706,000 after acquiring an additional 8,868 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 122,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,205,000 after purchasing an additional 11,988 shares during the period. Resource Planning Group raised its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Resource Planning Group now owns 138,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,430,000 after purchasing an additional 5,626 shares during the last quarter. Annandale Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Annandale Capital LLC now owns 464,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,888,000 after buying an additional 11,042 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 338,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,448,000 after buying an additional 108,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,249,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,768,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.54. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.61 and a fifty-two week high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

