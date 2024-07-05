J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 468 Shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:TPHD – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 468 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF were worth $3,059,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated bought a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Bare Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $148,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000.

NYSEARCA TPHD traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,921. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $227.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 0.70. Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $36.39.

About Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF

The Timothy Plan High Dividend Stock ETF (TPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of US high dividend large-caps screened for Christian values. TPHD was launched on Apr 29, 2019 and is managed by Timothy.

