J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 2.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,655 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 767 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $2,870,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $26,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $27,000.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

EFG stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Friday, hitting $104.34. The company had a trading volume of 282,617 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.58 and a 52-week high of $85.81. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.97.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.