J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 62.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 45,135 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IEI. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $20,476,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $862,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 73.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,107,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,935,941,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218,653 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 6,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 68,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,731,000 after buying an additional 2,746 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IEI traded up $0.46 on Friday, hitting $115.86. 619,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,613,141. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.46. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $111.45 and a 52 week high of $117.79.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st will be given a $0.3012 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%.

(Free Report)

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.