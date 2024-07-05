Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP)

Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Rapport Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Rapport Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target for the company.

Rapport Therapeutics Price Performance

Insider Activity

RAPP opened at $23.30 on Tuesday. Rapport Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $18.00 and a 12-month high of $27.11.

In related news, Director James Healy purchased 44,032 shares of Rapport Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,079,664.64. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,001,666.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Rapport Therapeutics

Rapport Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It focused on discovery and development of transformational small molecule medicines for patients suffering from central nervous system disorders. Rapport Therapeutics Inc is based in BOSTON.

