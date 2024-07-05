Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig Sells 6,051 Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Stock

Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) insider Jeffrey Jerome Ludwig sold 6,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $19,786.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,624.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Puma Biotechnology Trading Down 2.6 %

PBYI opened at $3.02 on Friday. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $7.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.78. The firm has a market cap of $145.68 million, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.12. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $43.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.53 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology, Inc. will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PBYI. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. StockNews.com raised Puma Biotechnology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at $57,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Crestline Management LP lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Crestline Management LP now owns 34,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $151,000 after buying an additional 2,135 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 131.7% during the 4th quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 57,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 32,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter worth about $262,000. 61.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company offers NERLYNX, an oral version of neratinib that is used to treat adult patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; and advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer when combined with capecitabine.

Featured Stories

