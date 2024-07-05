JMP Securities Reaffirms Market Perform Rating for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON)

JMP Securities restated their market perform rating on shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a market perform rating and issued a $4.00 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Peloton Interactive from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from $8.00 to $3.80 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an underperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.09.

Get Peloton Interactive alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PTON

Peloton Interactive Price Performance

PTON stock opened at $3.37 on Tuesday. Peloton Interactive has a one year low of $2.70 and a one year high of $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 2.02. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.37.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Chris Bruzzo sold 14,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $54,068.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total transaction of $108,467.31. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,441 shares of company stock worth $244,496 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Peloton Interactive

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Johnson & White Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Peloton Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.