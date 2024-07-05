JMP Securities Reiterates “Market Outperform” Rating for Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM)

JMP Securities reaffirmed their market outperform rating on shares of Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays cut their price target on Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. DA Davidson cut Sprinklr from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Sprinklr from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a market perform rating on shares of Sprinklr in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.80.

Shares of CXM opened at $10.05 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.79. Sprinklr has a fifty-two week low of $8.33 and a fifty-two week high of $17.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.87.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $195.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.54 million. Sprinklr had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 7.85%. Research analysts forecast that Sprinklr will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Sprinklr news, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CMO Arun Pattabhiraman sold 52,401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $610,995.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 491,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,735,110.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder R David Tabors sold 319,405 shares of Sprinklr stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.10, for a total value of $3,864,800.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 373,236 shares of company stock worth $4,492,985. Company insiders own 30.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Sprinklr by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,248,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,575,001 shares during the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 14,560,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,304,000 after purchasing an additional 3,355,566 shares in the last quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd raised its position in shares of Sprinklr by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. TFG Asset Management GP Ltd now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,488,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Kettle Hill Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sprinklr in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $12,889,000. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Sprinklr by 1,185.6% in the 4th quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 1,045,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,590,000 after buying an additional 964,333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.19% of the company’s stock.

Sprinklr, Inc provides enterprise cloud software products worldwide. The company operates Unified Customer Experience Management platform, a software that enables customer-facing teams to collaborate across internal silos, communicate across digital channels, and leverage a complete suite of capabilities to deliver customer experiences.

